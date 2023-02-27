Mr. Baas, Health Minister Lauterbach (SPD) is planning a major hospital reform. Does this point in the right direction?

In principle yes. The aim is to introduce qualitative minimum specifications for different hospital levels. In addition, the financing of pure case flat rates, i.e. DRG, is to be partially converted to maintenance costs. The structures should be based on actual needs. The basic idea is correct. So far too many small hospitals are under pressure to occupy their beds. They therefore also carry out treatments for which they are not sufficiently qualified. More than half of cancer patients are treated outside of tumor centers, which can reduce their chances of recovery. It is mistreated and too much.

So we don’t have an undersupply, but an oversupply?

In a way yes. Anyone who comes to the hospital with back pain often receives a maximum diagnosis and is pushed into the magnetic resonance tomograph. Then you see normal signs of wear and tear, which are treated at great expense. But whether it helps against the back pain is a completely different question. We know from our second opinion program that 85 percent of back operations are superfluous. In Germany, patients are overdiagnosed and overtreated.

Why is that?

Because the clinics need the number of cases to survive. For decades, the federal states have not met their investment obligations, so the houses have to get the money elsewhere. Devices have to be utilized to the full, inpatient care is better than outpatient care, so patients are admitted unnecessarily overnight. An example: In other countries, most inguinal hernias are operated on as an outpatient, here in the hospital because it pays off for the clinics. So the beds fill up, even though there are too many of them. And that binds nurses. In relation to the number of cases, we have too few nursing staff, in relation to the population there are more than in other European countries. So there are false incentives and mismanagement in the system, which is why hospital reform is urgently needed.

Didn’t the many beds help us in the corona pandemic?

The argument is fundamentally wrong. Very few clinics have treated corona ventilation patients. But many had so many empty beds during the pandemic that they could only survive with federal financial help. Of course you have to have capacities for pandemics, but where you can use them. During Corona, we wanted to set up as many intensive care beds as possible in as many clinics as possible, until it became clear that there was a lack of trained staff. Not every clinic can do everything, and the reform must take that into account. Comprehensive and coordinated hospital planning is crucial, as the pandemic has also shown. At first we didn’t even know how many intensive care beds there were. The federal states are responsible for planning, but even there it doesn’t always happen from the same mold, local interests often decide on the spot.







How should that be changed?