The remembered driver Monica Zevallos surprised all her followers by having been announced as the new feature of the fourth season of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. Her participation in the cooking reality show made her the last winner of the pot of gold and the successor of Mariella Zanetti. Now, in an interview with his partner Giancarlo Granda, Zevallos opened up about his current situation and his possible return to Peruvian television. In this note, we tell you all the details.

What did Mónica Zevallos say about her future on television?

In the preview of the interview that will be broadcast this Monday, December 18, Monica She noted that she is afraid to return to the United States, a country where she lived for more than 15 years and where she gave birth to her daughters, because she does not know what her future will be on Peruvian television.

“I'm already a little afraid of getting on the plane and returning home… I'm a little afraid of disappearing again,” said.

Why did Mónica Zevallos move away from Peruvian television?

In his golden age on television, Monica He maintained that he felt the change in formats that were presented to the public. She assured that they began to ask that they educate less and make more scandals, and she did not agree with that.

“They said: 'We need to show more, educate less, more cleavage, more scandals, to be able to compete',” he counted. He noted that, at that point, he felt there was no longer a place on television for her, so he decided to leave.

