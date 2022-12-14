Inestimable damage to Carol Maltesi’s 6-year-old son. He confessed to the psychotherapist that he is afraid of forgetting his face

Only six years old, a child who keeps wondering why his mom Carol Maltesi he no longer looks for him and he no longer goes to get him. When his school mates ask him something about her, the little one replies that her mother is no more than her.

To those who are close to him and take care of him, the child confesses that he is afraid of forget the face of his mother. The psychotherapist who follows and helps him, during the process spoke of a loss with which the minor will have to face forever, a inestimable psychological damage and consequences worth one million euros.

He has no idea what really happened to his mom, his grandparents try to keep it away from the tv as much as possible, for fear that some news will be broadcast, that he can see the photos of Carol Maltesi, accompanied by gruesome details of the crime.

One day, however, he will discover the truth, when he learns to use the internet or when other people tell him about it. One day he will discover that the person he loved most in her life died at the hands of a man who had fallen in love and who was fierce on her with a hammer.

He will find out what his remains have been found in a cliff. A heartbreaking situation that the family supports, every day, with many difficulties. It will not be easy protect it forever.

Her child’s ex partner and dad defined her as a mom loving, kind and smiling. He always tried to fulfill his son’s wishes.

Even her paternal grandmother, with tears in her eyes, remembers her as a very beautiful person and defines her a daughter for her. Relations were good, they spoke every day and he had confessed to them too desire to move near the little one.

But then she moved away, the child was asking for her, so her grandmother decided to write to her. But Carol told her she couldn’t, she was at Dubai and could not use the phone. Only, those words weren’t his. The poor mother was already dead and Davide Fontana replied to her messages.