In social networks, being a window of communication, there are moving stories of people who, after being diagnosed with a disease, disseminate photographs and videos of their process, like this time, that a girl showed going to chemotherapy for the first time.

Thanks to cases that are disseminated on social networks, the affection and support of relatives and strangers for people who have cancerTherefore, to receive all the encouragement, a girl shared that she faces a difficult screen against cancer.

It was through the TikTok social network, where Dalia began to share her life, and one of the biggest obstacles that could ever be imagined, going through a harsh illness.

The young woman in her account ‘@dalianabar’, managed to make each Internet user’s skin bristle with emotion, since her feelings were revealed when traveling by car with a destination; get to chemotherapy.

Arriving at the clinic to start her chemo, the woman pointed out, “I’m scared and want to cry.”

With a mask on and lying on a stretcher, in the clip he declared: “I am stronger than I ever thought, I just want to beat this disease”.

Dali, while in the hospital, stated that, “I want to beat this disease with the same desire that I have to live.”

For this reason, it was filled with messages full of affection from Internet users, one that had the largest number of reactions, he says: “I will start following you so I don’t miss your video when you ring the bell announcing that you have defeated cancer. Cheer up precious.”