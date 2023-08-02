Wanda Nara speaks for the first time about the disease: “My children were crying”

Wanda Nara speaks for the first time of the disease that has struck her and that for weeks the Argentine media have been telling is leukemia.

The showgirl entrusted her words to the Argentine journalist Angel De Brito, who during the broadcast lam he told of a “very long conversation” in which the model “told me everything”.

“Confirm the disease that struck her, but I still want her to say it” declared the reporter, who then added that Wanda Nara will make her illness public: “I will do it when I am more serene and when I return in Buenos Aires. We are all in shock now.”

The wife of the footballer Mauro Icardi then tells of when she learned of the diagnosis, specifying that doctors “never give a diagnosis until the result of the biopsy arrives. In my case, it was just last Thursday.”

“I’m still in shock, I try to metabolize it. It was hard because nobody told me anything. They did not confirm the diagnosis and I learned it on TV ”added the showgirl that she would therefore, in fact, confirm that she is suffering from leukemia.

Wanda Nara’s story continues: “At first the nurses came crying and hugged me and I said to Mauro: ‘I’m about to die and they won’t tell me’. I panicked because I didn’t know what was going on. They had suspicions, but it could have been six different diseases, so they didn’t tell me anything.”

“Mauro wanted to leave his career, my sister Zaira came back from vacation, my mother was lying on the ground, my children were crying for what they had heard. I became strong, but everything fell apart,” added the model.