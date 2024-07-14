Especially when the summer season arrives in the United States, many people rush to get in shape and look more attractive. That is why this renowned trainer shared with her TikTok users her innovative plan to lose weight easily and quickly.

The fitness athlete Jenna Rizzowith more than 80.7 thousand followers on TikTok, helped more than 300 women to lose weight thanks to her nutritional plans and exercise routines that she openly shares on her social networks.

This weight loss specialist with more than six years of experience made a video telling one of her greatest tricks to stay in shape and encouraged her followers to try it. It is about the technique 2.2.2.

What is the trick to lose weight quickly and easily?

Rizzo advised following this unprecedented method for an unthinkable amount of time: just three weeks. The expert said that with perseverance, this time is already enough to begin to notice significant changes.

Technique 2.2.2 consists of these simple steps. From day one, whoever uses this trick will have to take two bottles of water, eat two servings of fruits and vegetables, and take two walks per day.

“These are going to be simply our daily requirements. “Do this for the next three weeks and I promise you’ll notice a difference. Your skin will be clearer, you’ll have more energy, you’ll sleep better, and you’ll probably have lost a few pounds,” Rizzo explained.

The fitness specialist stressed that these steps They must be followed in a mandatory manner, but other types of things can be added to that.

Rizzo clarified, for example, that this is not the only thing a person should eat in a single day, but that Fruits and vegetables cannot be missed. And that can also be done more physical activity, but without forgetting to take walks at any time of day that you consider appropriate.

After having developed the 2.2.2 technique for three weeks, “your body will feel so good that you will continue doing it for longer,” Rizzo said.