In the United States, as in many countries, they have a huge Respect for those who are veterans and they served, for example, in the Navy. Generally speaking, these people have an easy time getting by in everyday life because of the good treatment they receive, but there may be exceptions.

Kevin Cash is 43, served in the United States Navy and, as he told in communication with the site Business Insidernowadays have difficulties in finding a stable jobsince he applied to almost 2,200 job offers and had no positive results despite his veteran status.

Faced with this situation, Cash, who has a background in business intelligence and works in semiconductor manufacturing facilities while living in Portland, took an unexpected path to make a living, which is giving him some positive results in several aspects: He is an Uber and Taskrabbit driver.

“Simply I am grateful that they exist because If it weren’t for those things, I probably would have already moved in with a friend or something.“He said, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to work independently despite not having found the job he was looking for.

However, this type of work requires a great sacrifice due to the demand, and this is how he explained it: “Sometimes I have to work 12 hours a day, but I keep a roof over my daughter’s headand she is comfortable and somewhat protected from the reality of what is happening. It is important for her to have stability,” he said.

Uber was a salvation for the veteran Photo:iStock Share

The reason why US veterans can’t get a job

According to what he told Business Insiderwhen talking to his passengers, Kevin Cash always gets the same surprised reaction from them when he tells them how many hours a day he works, and there he explains to them that, Despite searching 2,200 job offers, he found that Many of them are false offers.

In that sense, he mentioned that many They suggested the idea of ​​telling his story in a podcastto which he expressed: “There were a lot of people I drove in Uber and friends of mine who said I should start a podcast about this, so that’s what I’m doing. I’m calling it We are moving forward. It can be applied to anything.”