I came up with the announcement of Star Wars Eclipse. It is also true that I get off on almost anything from Star Wars. I have some socks from The Mandalorian that fill me with happiness every time I put them on. But seeing that the development of this Quantic Dream game seems to go a long way, I’m going to let you know ahead of time about the things I’d like to find in this title, in case you want to take note now that you still can.

I know that sounds presumptuous, but many Star Wars fans suffer from that little flaw. We have internalized the saga so much that we have forgotten that it is something shared, that the creative decisions are not ours and that, ultimately, it is an intellectual property from which they want to obtain economic benefits. A barbarity and nonsense, I understand. Wanting to get money from something that is so dear to us, and on top of that, nobody asks us if we think it’s okay! The thing is, Quantic Dream seems to have so much development time left with Star Wars Eclipse that, maybe, they can still listen to my wish list and, once the game goes on sale, make me happy.

I admit we got off to a bad start, because Star Wars Eclipse takes place at a point in the galactic timeline that I don’t particularly like: the high republic. This period in the history of the galaxy takes us to the moment of maximum splendor of the Jedi order and the full expansion of the Republic. That is approximately 300 years before for the Rebels to destroy the First Death Star. He also means bringing to the fore many Jedi Knights of all kinds, color, coat and condition, and dangerous borders full of friction with native civilizations and more independent-thinking settlers. This situation in the purest style of “border story” It is surely the one that puts on the scene the mysterious alien species that stars in the first trailer of the game, something that I did like.

And it is that, although for me “Star Wars” will always be synonymous with stormtroopers of all life, Empire, Rebellion and “classic trilogy”, the body also asks me for new scenarios and situations. Because I like to surprise myself, and because I think that whenever Star Wars tries something new, fans have more to gain than to lose. So the first thing I ask of Quantic Dream is expand my horizons and take me to corners of the galaxy that I have not explored before. It’s not just about visiting new planets, I also want to meet new alien species and strange cultures. Something that enriches the mythology of the Force… But without ceasing to be Star Wars! If Lucasfilm in each movie and series takes us on an excursion to unpublished planets, I can’t ask for less from a Star Wars video game. I want to go to infinity and beyond.

Star Wars Expanded Universe

The desire to see new things is applied also to the characters. I’ve already mentioned these strange Asian-designed aliens that wowed me in the trailer (and not just because they reminded me of the Yuuzhan Vong, as happened to so many other veteran fans of the franchise). Who are these people, why are they so coolly designed, what is their relationship to The Force, and who the hell taught them how to play taiko so artfully? I hope Quantic Dream does a deep work of characterization of the culture of these aliens that achieves that mix so Star Wars of exoticism and familiarity. As a Star Wars fan right now I want to know everything about these people: What is their planet like? What do they have to do with the eclipse that gives the game its name? is it going to give whoops with the jedi, right? TRUE?

Hand in hand with these aliens, and almost in the shadow of their presence, we have the Jedi. We’ve seen this order of peacekeepers in action before, especially in the era of the movie prequels and the Clone Wars. But during the High Republic we can say that They are at their peak. So much so that many members of the order display Force perception and skills that seem forgotten to the Jedi when we see The Phantom Menace. So I want to see the Jedi showing off powers that I haven’t seen so far, skills that are far from what we’ve seen in other games, something that’s newer than throwing the saber, pushing enemies or jumping from incredible length.

At the playable level I have my doubts about what Quantic Dream can offer usFrom here I have to jump to my wishes for the protagonists. And I’m sure I agree with almost all fans when I say that at this point we need characters with complex characterizations and personalities that manage to move us and matter to us. Star Wars has been able to live off the rents on many occasions by pulling appearances of characters from the movies that already put a lot of previous customization work on the table. But in recent years, both Iden Versio and Cal Kestis have managed to make a place for themselves in the hearts of fans thanks to their charisma. And we can’t forget good old Galen Marek, our beloved Starkiller! Let’s see if Quantic Dream achieves protagonists as worked as Kara, Markus and Connor in Detroit: Become Human.

have to have fun

Once the narrative base is established, it is necessary to move on to the staging. I have no doubt that in terms of visuals, Star Wars Eclipse is going to be spectacular. Quantic Dream always achieves a great technical level in their titles, and the new generation of platforms and graphics cards allow us to be confident in that regard. But at the playable level I have my doubts about what Quantic Dream can offer us. And it is that this study has a very marked style when facing its projects. Very immersive adventures where dialogue and “quick events” set the pace of the action. In his latest work, Detroit: Become Human, he expanded on aspects such as exploration and enhanced some moments of action. but in a timely manner seemed like an over-directed game, in which certain scenes were mere narrative procedures that perhaps hindered the flow of the story. That’s something that in Star Wars it can’t happensince a Star Wars story should be exciting from cover to cover, even if it’s a vote in the Galactic Senate.

The weight of the brand

But that doesn’t mean I feel like trying new game formats. We have a multitude of proposals for third person action, FPS and even simulation. An approach closer to the RPG would be more than welcome, something like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for example, but without losing sight of the fact that Star Wars has to be, above all, something fun and exciting. That’s why I want to see fast-paced chases, epic duels and script twists that leave you jaw-dropping for a week. Even pilot a spaceship with a purely arcade handling. But I’m not going to “pear the elm tree”, Quantic Dream has a way of doing things that we’ve never seen applied to Star Wars, and that’s very interesting. But they need to be much more ambitious than they have been to date with their games. As George Lucas would say, “faster and more intense”.

We’ll see if Quantic Dream surprises us by leaving its comfort zone or if it stays true to itself, with a mere technical update. To what extent will you be able to innovate in the mechanics that have become your hallmark? Will you pull off a flashy and quirky game or play on an action title similar to the others? Will it be limited to sticking to narrative mechanics in which the range of possible outcomes are above the action?

fly without ballast

The limitations can also come from the “Star Wars” brand itself and not from the development studio. Lucasfilm and Disney are extremely protective with their intellectual properties, especially when they are handled by outside entities. But in recent years we have been seeing how Star Wars is opening up to different formats aimed at all kinds of audiences, such as the Star Wars Visions series’ approach to Japanese anime. I I want Quantic Dream to be original in more aspects than aesthetics and narrative. How far can the study venture without being pulled by the ears? At what point does Star Wars stop being Star Wars to be something else? Could Quantic Dream “brake so fast”?

Eclipse has the potential to stand out from the crowd of franchise games in developmentAs this High Republic period has only been explored in comic book and novel form, both Star Wars Eclipse and the future Star Wars Acolyte series have a interesting feature compared to other Star Wars products. Eclipse has the potential to stand out from the multitude of games in the franchise that are in development. Quantic Dream plays with the advantage of exploring a part of the Star Wars Universe that has not been touched by any other audiovisual medium at the moment, so it may well lay the foundations of what the High Republic Era is like for all fans. Hence, it can also take risks where other games are limited by previous films, series or installments (such as the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order). Star Wars Eclipse enjoys an interesting peculiarity, and I want you to take advantage of it.