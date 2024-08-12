According to the criteria of

When he was finishing his studies in political science and business, Rutheford decided to set out in search of his first work experiencefor this reason he began to investigate possible internships. Thus worked at a non-profit media outlet and an advertising company.

After that he applied for internships again and He managed to get accepted into a position offered by JP Morgan to work in the private banking division in the city of Seattle.She said that she was able to complete the internship without it affecting her daily life too much, as the pace of work was relaxed.

Once her internship was over, JP Morgan contacted him againthis time to offer you a full-time job for a Starting salary of US$100,000 per yearHowever, Rutherford rejected the proposal.

Why the American rejected JP Morgan’s six-figure offer

“I had a nagging feeling that this was not the environment I wanted to be in long term”said the young man in dialogue with Business Insider and explained that he was indeed tempted to take the job at JP Morgan because of the financial stability it would allow him, but something inside him told him that it was not the decision he really wanted.

“I think that’s how a lot of Gen Zers view work these days. They don’t want to give up 40 years of their life for an annual salary anymore,” Rutherford said. The young man explained that Your generation is more demanding when it comes to wanting a business culture that suits them. and not just think about the salary.

In that sense, got another job offer to work at UnileverAlthough it was for a lower salary than at JP Morgan, he was presented with an environment more in line with his long-term interests.