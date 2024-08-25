According to the criteria of

This is Joseph Ahrens, whose story was made known by the media Business Insider, He reported that he works as a plumbing superintendent at HPS Mechanical, Inc., in San Diego, California.information that was corroborated through his Linkedin profile.

He started working in this trade at the age of 19 as a plumber’s apprentice. and has gradually risen to reach its current position in 2022, with which, Last year he claims he managed to earn just under US$140,000. One of the points he highlighted is that The plumbing industry in San Diego is very competitiveso he had to earn the respect of his peers, who taught him that you have to work hard to get to the next step.

“I had courses and practical learning for two semesters a year for four years,” he told the aforementioned media. He also stated that The key lessons he had to learn were to be diligent, punctual and respectful.

He has studied and learned the trade alongside his more experienced colleagues. Photo:Linkedin Joe Ahrens Share

How much does a plumber make per hour in San Diego, California?



In this regard and based on his experience, Joseph Ahrens noted that a plumber’s base hourly rate is $26.10 the first year and $45.45 from the fourth year onwards.

The man told for Business Insider that Over the past 20 years, he has managed to buy five vehicles and two boats.. In addition, he was able to help his wife financially to complete her studies. In that sense, he stated that Living in San Diego is expensive, but thanks to his job, he has had the opportunity to “be able to provide well” for his family.

In this regard, PayScale ensures that The average cost of living in San Diego, California, is 44 percent higher than the national average and Numbering states that one A family of four requires a monthly amount of US$4,809 to be able to cover expenses, without considering rent.