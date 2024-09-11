A renowned facial plastic surgeon that resides in New York Statein USA, and has more than 35 years of experience performing surgeries of all kinds, recently revealed what they are The Essential Inexpensive Ingredients for Skin Care that can save you hundreds of dollars and work by renewing cells.

According to the criteria of

Many products that promise rejuvenate the skin in 10 years or more they circulate advertised through different social and commercial networks, however, the facial plastic surgeon of Kopelman Aesthetic Surgery, Dr. Joel Kopelman, pointed out in dialogue with the media The US Sun What are the ingredients that cannot be missing to keep the skin in good condition?.

First of all, the specialist highlighted the use of hyaluronic acid to rejuvenate the skin. “The Hyaluronic acid is crucial for maintaining skin hydration, which directly impacts its youthful appearance.“, he said, and then stressed to retinolwhich is “particularly effective in promoting cell renewal“.

According to the expert, retinol works by reducing fine lines and improving the overall texture of the skin. “Peptides are great for stimulate collagen productionwhich promotes skin elasticity,” said Kopelman. She also recommended visiting pharmacies that “They offer products with these ingredients that are effective and affordable.“.

Homemade methods for youthful skin

The plastic surgeon then assured that there are Homemade methods with natural ingredients that people can use to maintain youthful skin. “I recommend simple home treatments, such as A honey and yogurt mask, which can nourish and moisturize the skin“, he advised.

Homemade face masks are excellent for skin care. Photo:iStock Share

Kopelman then stressed the importance of staying hydrated to keep skin looking more youthful.Drinking plenty of water is essential for healthy skin, as well-hydrated skin looks smoother and more vibrant.“, he said. Finally, the doctor stressed the need to use sunscreen and perform regular facial massages.

“Using sunscreen daily is one of the most effective ways “to prevent premature aging,” Kopelman said, highlighting the risks that sun exposure poses to the skin.