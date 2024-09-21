One of the moments that Passengers expect more from air travelboth in the United States and anywhere else in the world, is that of the food provided by the airline during the tripwhich can even be a relevant element for travelers to decide on one company or another.

In that regard, Paul Janowicz, who is an experienced Delta pilot, spoke to the site Well + Good and revealed what, from his perspective, are the Five foods passengers should avoid while travelingunderstanding that each person has a different level of food processing and it may upset them.

Alcohol : “It can dehydrate you and make you feel groggy and tired after the flight,” the pilot said, adding: “Because of the pressure changes in the cabin, a person will get drunk faster if they drink during the flight than if they do so on the ground.”

: “It can dehydrate you and make you feel groggy and tired after the flight,” the pilot said, adding: “Because of the pressure changes in the cabin, a person will get drunk faster if they drink during the flight than if they do so on the ground.” Coffee :While many people may consider it a must-have, Janowicz said coffee “will dehydrate you in an already dehydrating cabin environment,” which can be a big problem for passengers, especially during long flights.

:While many people may consider it a must-have, Janowicz said coffee “will dehydrate you in an already dehydrating cabin environment,” which can be a big problem for passengers, especially during long flights. Carbonated drinks : In this case, the experienced pilot assures that “carbonation can cause gas and bloating, especially if it is drunk while the plane is ascending or descending with the pressure changes that occur in the cabin.”

: In this case, the experienced pilot assures that “carbonation can cause gas and bloating, especially if it is drunk while the plane is ascending or descending with the pressure changes that occur in the cabin.” Spicy foods : Regarding foods with very spicy condiments or flavors, Janowicz believes that passengers should avoid them during a flight, since they can “cause stomach upset,” although he assured that he is a frequent consumer of this type of food.

: Regarding foods with very spicy condiments or flavors, Janowicz believes that passengers should avoid them during a flight, since they can “cause stomach upset,” although he assured that he is a frequent consumer of this type of food. Fried foods“Eating fried foods before or during a flight is often higher in sodium, which dehydrates the body and can also cause symptoms like gas and bloating,” Janowicz says, adding that avoiding fried foods is good for heart health, mental health and overall well-being.

Delta’s curious request to its flight attendants in the United States

Delta, the company to which pilot Paul Janowicz belongs, issued a statement dedicated to those people who aspire to become flight attendants for the company, which They must come to the interview with their underwear on and not have it visible.since it is a special requirement intended to improve the company’s image with passengers.