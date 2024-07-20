If you plan to live many years, then start taking care of yourself as soon as possible. You are probably aware that the healthy habits you have today, such as proper nutrition and exercise, will help you increase your life expectancy. But beyond that, a personal trainer provided three guidelines that could make a huge difference in the following years of your life.

Caitlin Donato is a certified personal trainer in Miami and director at the Pritikin Longevity Center who claims that Through exercise it is possible to live longer and healthier lives, But if you want to know if you are doing the right activity, there are three factors you should consider.

The specialist is aware that people currently have less time to stay active, so in an interview she gave to the media Business Insider, He recommended making the most of the minutes spent exercising.

He advised approaching professionals who can provide you with a personalized diet and physical activity plan according to your goals. However, he also assured that there are three indicators that apply in any case and could help you achieve better results and longer lives.

And, he pointed out, there is no one-size-fits-all solution, but If specific efforts are made then the expected benefits will be obtained. In this regard, he recommended paying attention to the following factors:

Monitor your heart, it will tell you how long you can live

Caitlin Donato began by pointing out that A healthy heart is one of the first indicators of longevity, because chronic diseases and other risks are associated with this organ.

In this regard, he recommended monitoring indicators such as blood pressure and cholesterol. However, he noted that Measuring the amount of oxygen your body can use during exercise will give you a better indicator their level of endurance and the chances of living longer.

This factor, in addition, should improve over time if regular physical activity is performed, which means better quality of life in the long term.

Pay attention to muscle mass if you want to live longer

The specialist also said that Developing and maintaining healthy muscles will help you have better health. as the years go by.

That is why, in addition to cardiovascular exercises to keep your heart healthy, you should also You should lift weights to gain muscle mass which begins to deteriorate between the ages of 30 and 40.

He clarified that it is not about carrying many kilos or spending hours in the gym but about maintain good posture and increase effort.

Balance is one of the keys to longevity

The last indicator that the fitness specialist provided is balance, That is, assess your ability to, for example, stand on one leg for 10 seconds.

This ability is lost as you age, but if you preserve it, Through simple exercises, you can have a longer and healthier life Well, it means that you have strength in your abs, hips, and glutes.