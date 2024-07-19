If you’re looking after your health and trying to lose weight, you’ll probably want to stay away from ultra-processed foods, which, while delicious, can cause a number of problems. In that regard, according to a Hawaiian dietitian, There is one drink that is widely common, but you should totally avoid.

Jinan Banna, professor of nutrition at the University of Hawaii, via the medium CNBC, shared that ultra-processed foods contain ingredients that we would not usually find in our food and They provide large amounts of sugar, salt and other additives that make them lack nutritional value, That is, they offer very few vitamins, minerals and fiber.

The biggest risk of this type of food is that, if consumed in excess, can lead to developing health problems such as dementia, diabetes and heart problems, so the recommendation is to try to avoid them as much as possible.

But if you have to stay away from one in particular, The dietician assured that she would never consume soft drinks“They have no nutritional value beyond the calories in the form of sugar, so they are empty calories that do not provide us with any of the nutrients we need,” she warned.

In addition to the above, he said that Another problem with soft drinks is that they are digested very quickly. so the person feels hungry and is likely to eat more than they really need.

Your recommendation then is replace soft drinks with tea and water, which could be carbonated to try to reduce the craving for sugary drinks.

The nutritionist claims that soft drinks are highly harmful to health. Photo:iStock Share

Soda consumption causes alarm in the United States

According to a study published in the journal Population Health Metrics, nearly 60 percent of the caloric intake of the The average American diet comes from processed foods and soft drinks are a big part of it.

The American Society for Nutrition examined the diets of more than 500,000 Americans between the ages of 50 and 71 and found that ultra-processed beverages were the number one food consumed by people who consistently opted for ultra-processed foods, which can shorten life expectancy by more than 10 percent.