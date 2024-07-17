A entrepreneur that She became a millionaire in a short time, after working for years for a digital marketing company, he recently explained The advice I would give to a twenty-year-old based on the mistakes I made along the way.

Most people who have amassed a significant fortune through years of work and effort share one common characteristic: Learning from past financial mistakes. This is where Tess Waresmith, founder of the renowned business, focused her story. Wealth with Tess.

With extraordinary diving skills, Waresmith graduated from Boston University in 2009 on a scholarship and, four years later, landed a job at a digital marketing firm. After ten years of working there and build a seven-figure net worth through investments, founded his own company.

In an article published by the media Business Insiderthe entrepreneur explained How she managed to become independent in her own business until becoming a millionaire. In her mission to help young women grow their wealth, the entrepreneur shared the two biggest mistakes she made in her first steps into the financial world. “The mistakes taught me so much that I’m probably richer now than I would have been if I hadn’t made them,” she said.

The mistakes that led her to become a millionaire

The first advice Waresmith gave was to make investments with the money savedexplaining that he could have multiplied his money if he put it to work, instead of being left with $45,000 in his wallet after several years of saving. “What I didn’t know and now I know is that Earning money and saving is just the first step; if you want to create wealth, putting it to work is very powerful“, he said.

By keeping the money saved in bank accounts, he lost the possibility of generate compound interest and potentially tens of thousands of dollarsjust for fear of investing.

The entrepreneur then regretted having paid a financial advisor more money than she should have, so she advised the new generations learn to invest on their own without depending on anyone“I didn’t have an active role in how my money was invested, and it was in specific types of funds that are very expensive,” he said at the time.