According to the criteria of

Joseph Salhab, Florida gastroenterologist, has a TikTok account where she has more than 1,700,000 followers and constantly publishes videos about the nutritional plan that she carries out day by day for her physical health: she revealed that one of the things that she gives the most importance to is that of Do not eat greasy and fried foods.

“I’m not perfect and sometimes I indulge myself, but When I cook for myself, I tend not to overeat and I feel very nourished.“, he explained in a video, stating that it is vitally important to consume vitamin C in food due to all the benefits it provides.

“People who consume more vitamin C tend to have a lower risk of gallstonesbetter liver health and better gut bacteria,” Salhab said in that regard. According to an article by Dr. Sabine Hazan on the website Taylor and Francis OnlineVitamin C has been shown to increase levels of good gut bacteria and help keep the immune system strong.

This vitamin can be found in foods such as lemons, oranges, grapefruit, kiwis, melons, strawberries, bell peppers, tomatoes, Brussels sprouts and broccoli. Salhab said that Start your day with lemon tea, lemon water or some fresh fruit to get their dose of that vitamin.

The other advice from the American gastroenterologist

In addition to avoiding fatty or fried foods and ingesting vitamin C, Joseph Salhab also tells his followers that he eats a fair amount of nuts a week, and explained the importance of this type of food: “We know that People who eat more nuts tend to have a lower risk of colon cancer and a lower risk of fatty liver disease,” he said.

These may include foods such as almonds, brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnutsmacadamia nuts, pecans, pine nuts, pistachios and walnuts, which are very common among athletes or sportspeople.