Many people They get frustrated in their attempts to lose weightsince this usually requires sacrificing many routine activities that affected one’s health. This became a topic of interest in the United Statesa country where many people find it difficult to change their diet.

In this regard, Dr. Osman Ali, a health specialist who made the leap in his professional career from corporate strategy to medicine, told the site The Telegraph how that work achievement impacted your life: He lost 10 kilograms using a three-step method, motivated by being diagnosed with type two diabetes.

Choosing a sustainable training strategy:Many times, when starting a new training routine, people tend to make mistakes due to their motivation, implementing a training strategy that they cannot sustain over time. “Try to start with something that you can continue doing. There are people who start with good intentions with an intense program, but they deviate because it is not sustainable,” says Osman. Making easy sacrifices: The hardest part for many is giving up certain foods in their diet, but on this occasion, Osman simplified that sacrifice: “Leave aside the simple things: stop having a cookie with tea and reduce desserts to twice a week. Everything you do has to be sustainable,” he said. Training with friends:To make training more bearable and motivating, Osman recommends doing it with friends who serve as an incentive to go to training and achieve sustainability over time. “Train with a group of friends. I became friends with my neighbors and we started training together. Having a social aspect will help you keep going,” he revealed in this regard.

By implementing these three steps, Osman achieved a significant physical change. “The most important thing is that I feel much better about myself. I’m fit, I’m healthy and I’ve got my energy back“He said, after his type two diabetes was the straw that broke the camel’s back and led him to focus on his health and his body.

In addition to the three general steps he mentioned, Dr. Osman Ali also explained to The Telegraph some more specific recommendations that you implemented and that helped you achieve your goal, such as: have a personal trainer who motivates you and monitors your technique training in exercises.

On the other hand, as far as food is concerned, also advises drastically reducing sugar consumption, while increasing protein intake“My main meal is usually at night and I try to eat as much protein as I can, usually chicken or fish,” she explained.