Ultra-processed foods abound in the fast food stores favored by hundreds of consumers in the United States, but they are not the most recommended by health experts. That is why A dietician recommended three tips for enjoying a quick and delicious lunch outside the home without having to resort to these types of meals.

Over the past few years, specialists have investigated the effect of these foods on people’s health and found its relationship with at least 30 different diseases. This is because ultra processed foods They contain industrial ingredients with high fat, sugar and/or salt contentas well as colorants and preservatives.

When eating out, avoiding them can be difficult. Ultra-processed foods represent about 70 percent of the U.S. food supply, according to research from the Network Science Institute at Northeastern University.

That is why Texas-based dietitian Kat Garcia-Benson recommended the best way to avoid themtaking into account the same considerations as if you were cooking at home. “We can prioritize nutrient-rich foods And at the same time, we can move along that spectrum depending on what’s available, what’s accessible,” he said in an interview with Business Insider.

A US dietitian’s recommendations for avoiding ultra-processed foods

The first step is, when choosing a menu, Prioritize a lean source of protein, such as chicken, fish or beans, instead of processed meats like sausage or bacon. These latter foods are linked to a higher risk of colorectal cancer, so it is important to avoid them.

The second piece of advice the dietician gives is Include sources of fiber in every meal, such as vegetables, legumeswhole grains, nuts or seeds.

Finally, it is important to keep in mind the purpose of each meal based on the activity that will be carried out during the day. “What you need that food to do for you will often determine what the best carbohydrate choice would be,” she told Business Insiderclarifying that eating lunch before doing physical activity is not the same as eating lunch before sitting at work for several hours.