There is no doubt that Cotsco is one of the most important chains that exist throughout the United States, standing out mainly for the membership system that became so famous in the country. Still, There are customers who criticize certain products, just like a cooking specialist.

Lizzy Briskin, who works as a chef, revealed in an interview with Business Insider that she often likes to go shopping at Costcobut anyway There are a total of 12 products that, in her own words, she would never wear for different reasons specific to each one.

Salted Mixed Nuts: Instead of buying the jar containing the mix of all kinds of nuts, Briskin revealed that she only buys the particular ones she needs. The husked cornBecause it is impossible to know how long ago the corn was shelled and placed in the package, the chef said she prefers not to buy this product at Costco. Large cans of tomatoes:Unless she’s cooking for a lot of people, Briskin likes to only buy the small cans of tomato sauce at Costco. Wholesale Cereal: Unlike what happens with other products, the cook assures that she does not buy cereal in bulk because she does not consume it quickly enough. Sour cream: Because it does not freeze well and can spoil, sour cream is not a product of choice. Breadcrumbs in bulk: In this case, Lizzy mentions that the product often goes rancid before it runs out. SausagesThe woman says she prefers to get these products from her local butcher. Frozen varieties:The woman skips these items as she frequently turns to Costco’s fresh salmon. Grated cheese mixes: Briskin says he does not usually use this product for his recipes. Garlic:The chef says that peeling is an act of love and that is why she usually skips shortcuts. Baked goods: They are usually good when fresh, but it is not advisable to buy them in bulk. Fruit: You have difficulty finding large containers for fruits and vegetables, and also consuming them at the ideal time.

Costco offers countless discounts for its members Photo:iStock Share

The benefits of Costco membership

According to Costco’s own official website, those who pay for their memberships They can obtain interesting benefits such as significant discounts within the chain itself or in other associated stores, as well as win prizes, among other benefits.