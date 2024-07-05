New gaffe by Joe Biden, who stumbles in a radio interview and calls himself “proud” to be the first “black woman to serve in the White House under a black president.”

Biden tells Philadelphia radio station he’s “proud” to be “the first black woman to serve with a black president” pic.twitter.com/kP5J7Q9lYy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 4, 2024

A week after the disastrous televised debate with Donald Trump, and on the eve of a key weekend for his candidacy, the president ‘does not shine’ in the interview with a Philadelphia radio station, ahead of the visit to Pennsylvania scheduled for Sunday. Biden, as highlighted by American and non-American mediaconfuses his role with that of his vice president Kamala Harris and in the mix goes back in time to when the American president was not him, but Barack Obama.