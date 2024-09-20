A series of inflammatory comments on a pornographic website’s message board in which he called himself a “black Nazi!” and advocated for the reinstatement of slavery. Mark Robinson, the controversial and conservative Republican candidate for governor of North Carolina, has come under fire after a CNN KFile investigation uncovered comments he made more than a decade ago.

Despite a recent history of anti-transgender rhetoric, Robinson said he enjoyed watching transgender pornography and in some of the archived messages found referred to himself as a “pervert.”

The comments, which Robinson denies making, predate his entry into politics and current job as lieutenant governor of North Carolina. They were made under a username that CNN was able to match to Robinson by comparing a series of biographical details and an email address shared between the two.

Many of the comments were gratuitous, sexual and obscene in nature. They were made between 2008 and 2012 on “Nude Africa,” a pornographic website that includes a message board. The comments were made under the username ‘minisoldr,’ a nickname Robinson often used online. CNN reported only a small portion of Robinson’s comments on the website because of their explicit nature.

Many of Robinson’s comments on Nude Africa are at odds with her public positions on issues like abortion and transgender rights. Publicly, she has argued forcefully that people should only use bathrooms that match the gender they were assigned at birth. She has also said that transgender women should be arrested for using women’s bathrooms. “If you’re a man on a Friday night and suddenly on Saturday you feel like a woman and you want to go to the women’s bathroom at the mall, you’re going to be arrested or we’re going to do everything we can to you,” Robinson said at a campaign rally in February 2024. “We’re going to protect our women.”

CNN reached out to Robinson Tuesday morning with evidence linking him to the Nude Africa comments. It took his campaign two days to respond and deny them. He repeatedly said during his interview that the issues facing North Carolina citizens are more important than what he called “tabloid garbage,” and steered the conversation toward an attack on his opponent in the race, Democrat Josh Stein, the state’s attorney general. “These are not my words. I’m not going to go into the details of how someone fabricated this, these salacious tabloid lies.”