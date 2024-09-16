‘I’m 73 years old and I still get embarrassed attacks; this is how I deal with them’

According to the criteria of

In dialogue with Business InsiderLuisa Rogers explained that At 73, she often feels overwhelmed by feelings of shame. and even loses track of a conversation. The woman clarified that began to get rid of them by doing several simple and relaxing thingssuch as brushing your teeth “vigorously” and there is a reason for this: “These routine and unhurried tasks helped calm my restless mind.”

Rogers She said that writing in her diary helps her heal. After her latest bout of shame, she recounted: “I sat down in my comfortable chair in the living room and wrote for about 20 minutes. I believe the psyche heals faster in motion.” Her method is simple: writing down what embarrassed her and realizing it didn’t matter.

Then, She told another trick to get back to being calmgoing for a walk and talking to herself. “Talking to myself kindly helps me get through difficult times,” she explained.

The 73-year-old American listed some things that embarrass her senselessly



The 73-year-old woman He recounted the episode that led him to tell his experience to Business Insider: a senseless fight with her husbandShe had a “loud and visible outburst” at a restaurant after her husband took away her bread. However, she was able to overcome it thanks to the tips discussed above.

