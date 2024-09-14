A romantic relationship does not necessarily have to be a burden or an obstacle to individual goals, although many people prefer to avoid it and enjoy being single, pursuing their dreams without a partner to consider. This is the case of Bella DePaulo, a 70-year-old woman who has never been in a relationship, nor is she looking for one.

In a chat with Business Insiderthe author of ‘Single at Heart: The Power, Freedom, and Joy of the Single Life’ has revealed the most intimate details of her private life. According to the woman, she never wanted to get married. Although that feeling caused her confusion and alienated her from her circle of friends who dreamed of her wedding night. Over time, She began to embrace that thought and stopped feeling ashamed of choosing the single life..

“For a long time I thought that maybe it was taking me a while to get there. [las ganas de casarse]. People around me were obsessed with it, So I thought I hadn’t caught the marriage bug yet.“I knew I didn’t want to have children either,” the social scientist said.

Despite dating throughout her youth, she never wanted a romantic partner. When a relationship ended, she was relieved to be single again.I am happy and flourishing because I am single, not despite it.“The risk for me is not what I would miss out on if I didn’t put my romantic partner at the center of my life, but what I would miss out on if I did,” DePaulo added.

She decided to focus on her professional career and be happy on her own.

Instead of worrying about finding a partner, the author decided to move to the west coast to focus on his professional career. During a gap year at the University of California, Bella fell in love with Santa Barbara and chose to stay. In her words, this “would have been much less likely if I had a romantic partner to consider.“.

Being in a relationship, the person must adapt to their partner’s lifestyle and take it into account for important decisions, such as where to move or future plans. The writer is not a fan of these changes, she prefers have complete control of your life.

The writer decided to move to the West Coast to continue her personal development. Photo:Bella DePaulo Website Share

“The everyday lifestyle of being single suits me well. I love having complete control of my life on a day-to-day basis. “I choose when I sleep and when I stay awake. I decide what I eat and when, when I work and when I play,” he said.

In December 2023, Bella released her book Single at Heartwhere he addresses Negative stereotypes towards single peopleand advises lonely people to live their lives without guilt or regret.