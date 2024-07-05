“If anyone thinks Lulinha is tired, ask Janja. She is an eyewitness,” said the PT member; Janja laughed and shook his head.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said, this Friday (5.Jul.2024), that he is 70 years old, has the energy of a 30-year-old and the drive of a 20-year-old. He made the statement in response to the comparisons he has received with the president of the United States, Joe Biden. Lula asked that anyone who has questions about his energy should ask Janja. In the broadcast of the event, it is possible to see Janja laughing at the PT member’s speech and shaking his hand.

He even invited the “columnists” who compare him to the North American to fulfill the official agenda with him. “I want to see if those who say I’m tired and sitting with their butt in the chair writing have the courage to get up and go out and walk.”he said, during an event in Osasco (SP).