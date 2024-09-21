Travel around the world It is the dream of many peoplebut this is not always possible. As is the case with This 43-year-old woman who never had the chance to go on holiday with her friends and only once travelled without her parents. This summerShe decided to travel alone and recounted her experience.

Minreet Kaur decided get out of your comfort zone and travel alonesince in many Asian families, daughters tend to be responsible for their parents when they get older. His mother realized how much it was costing him to travel and recognized him: “You should travel again, even if it’s just by yourself. I’ll be fine.”

The first The impediment to traveling without his parents was the guilt he felt when leaving them and the fear I experienced try to get out of your comfort zone. In dialogue with Business InsiderShe explained: “I realized that I was the main person holding me back. But I knew that I was getting older and that I had to take advantage of new opportunities.”

On his first trip, decided to visit Sri Lankawhere met great peoplewent on safari and He traveled throughout the mountainous region“I felt daring, but perfectly safe. It was good to be alone. I gained more confidence as the days went by,” she said. She also said that She never felt anxious or scared for being away from his family.

Minreet Kaur decided to start traveling without her parents Photo:Minreet Kaur

A list of destinations to discover

After returning homehis parents welcomed him perfectly wellespecially his mother, who was especially pleased to “know my adventures”She then explained that she will be turning 44 in November and decided to celebrate with a trip to Bali.

He also said that The whole travel experience left him wanting to see more countries.“I have made a list of places I want to visit, including Japan, during next year’s cherry blossom season,” she said.