According to New York Postthe 35-year-old man, who is a writer and owner of a communications business, She became aware of the importance of anti-aging care from the age of 15 So she incorporated regular consumption of green tea and more plant-based foods into her diet.

He also said that Their diet is based on fresh fruit, plant-based foods and fish.The man also said that he avoids sun exposure, because in addition to using sunscreen, he also carries a hooded sweatshirt with him almost everywhere.

On the other hand, according to Daily MailBrandon Miles too He believes that his skin has no wrinkles because he exercises a lot and feels young.. “I attribute not drinking to my youthful appearance.“I really embody the feeling of youth. I think it has helped me. I think and see myself as young,” she added to the aforementioned media outlet.

Eat a healthy diet from the age of 15 and avoid drinking alcohol. Photo:Instagram brandonmilesmay Share

Actions that help prevent aging



Mayo Clinic experts recommend Five basic points to help your body stay healthy and delay aging: