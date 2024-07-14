According to the criteria of
According to New York Postthe 35-year-old man, who is a writer and owner of a communications business, She became aware of the importance of anti-aging care from the age of 15 So she incorporated regular consumption of green tea and more plant-based foods into her diet.
He also said that Their diet is based on fresh fruit, plant-based foods and fish.The man also said that he avoids sun exposure, because in addition to using sunscreen, he also carries a hooded sweatshirt with him almost everywhere.
On the other hand, according to Daily MailBrandon Miles too He believes that his skin has no wrinkles because he exercises a lot and feels young.. “I attribute not drinking to my youthful appearance.“I really embody the feeling of youth. I think it has helped me. I think and see myself as young,” she added to the aforementioned media outlet.
Actions that help prevent aging
Mayo Clinic experts recommend Five basic points to help your body stay healthy and delay aging:
- Incorporate physical activity into your daily routine. Try walking, swimming or other activities, as regular, moderate physical activity can help you maintain a healthy weight and reduce your risk of heart disease.
- Follow a healthy diet. Include vegetables, fruits, whole grains, high-fiber foods, and lean protein sources such as fish. Avoid or limit foods high in saturated fat and salt.
- No Smoking. This contributes to hardening of the arteries and increases blood pressure and heart rate.
- Controlling stress. High stress levels can damage heart health and cause premature aging.
- Get enough sleep. Getting enough rest is very important for healing and repairing the heart and blood vessels, experts say.
