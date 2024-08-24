Although there is currently greater openness regarding relationships, and people of the same sex or in free relationships tend to be less judged, When it comes to a big age difference, Apparently the criticisms remain the same, or at least that is what he shared. a 34-year-old woman who is about to marry a 77-year-old man.

Imani and Larry shared their love story through the YouTube channel “Love don’t judge” and assured that they are used to criticism since accuse the woman of being in the relationship only for money.

However, their union is not new. They have been together for almost a decade, although for several years they did not put a label on their relationship. But now They are ready to take the next step and plan to get married.

As they said, They met through a dating app when Imani was looking for a casual relationship and felt physically attracted to the man.

Imani claimed that she had never thought about having a meaningful relationship with someone much older than her, but Larry dazzled her and changed her mind. “I found older men more attractive in general and I felt he was quite handsome and when I met him in person, I was not disappointed.”

Nevertheless, She is constantly accused of being a gold digger because on her social networks she shows off the life she leads with her partner. with which she regularly travels to destinations such as Dubai or Paris, where she usually goes shopping and buys luxury items or spends fun-filled days on the golf course.

“The most wonderful thing he gave me was a shopping trip to Paris. “He almost never says no to me,” said Larry’s future wife, who added that she loves her fiancé’s cheerful personality so she never gets bored.

Beyond the luxuries she can enjoy, the woman commented: “Larry has changed my life for the better in so many ways, has done so much for me emotionally, spiritually and financially, I have grown.”

The couple with a 43-year age difference shares their love story

Although They are constantly questioned and judged regarding their relationship, Considering that there is a 43-year age difference between them, Imani and Larry assured that they are in love and their ages have not been an obstacle.

“People are uncomfortable with what is different and our relationship is different.“But I can’t imagine not having her in my life,” Larry said.

Thus, they plan to continue their relationship after having gotten engaged in France and to downplay the judgments of others. Even, They said that drawing attention from others has only strengthened their bond. While they are aware that the age difference brings challenges, “it’s natural to worry about someone’s health as they get older,” Imani concluded.