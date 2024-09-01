The fact that become financially independent from parents and leave home Once one finishes the university degree to live alone in an apartment or own home generally a lot of social pressure in the United Statesand it can be embarrassing for adults who, as the years go by, are unable to reach that goal due to their finances.

According to the criteria of

But, like every situation in life, there are exceptions, and one of them is Ces Heredia. The 31-year-old woman revealed in an essay she wrote for the website Business Insider that He is not ashamed to continue living with his parents and grandmother. at his age, given that values ​​more the fact of “seeing how they age” up close.

“I get to see how the people who grew up with me grow older. And, of course, we may have our differences and disagreements at times, but I wouldn’t change anything,” he explained, and wonders: “Why would I be ashamed to live in a place where I can talk to my parents about our favorite childhood cartoons?”among other things.

Anyway, He assured that he does not plan to live his whole life there.but in the meantime she feels comfortable enough to avoid the expense of moving and paying rent. Since she finished university and returned to her parents’ home, she feels that she gets along very well with them and contributes greatly to household chores.

In addition, He reflected that She is also not sure that this option is the best.and even said that from time to time she doubts whether she really feels like an adult: “I still don’t feel like a real adult and, frankly, I’m starting to wonder if I ever will be one,” she wrote.

Ces Heredia is not ashamed of living alone Photo:Instagram @cesheredia Share

The great advantage of living with your parents in the United States

Beyond the sentimental aspect and the social pressure generated around it, Heredia mentioned what is the great advantage of living alone at 31 years old in the United States: save the rent money and use it for other more productive purposes in your lifesuch as travel, savings accounts, and experiences that you might not have otherwise had access to.

“I gave up on the idea of ​​reaching those milestones at a certain age and I decided to start enjoying life as I live it now, with my current ‘roommates’ and everything.“She said, justifying herself with the fact that she is Mexican and the culture there is quite multigenerational in homes, unlike what usually happens in the US.