Join the army It is an option that many people usually choose. opt in the United Statesdue to their high salary. This is the case of Darren Thedieckwho was unsure of his future when he turned 18 and in search of financial stability, decided to enlist in the Air Force.

According to the criteria of

In 2011, a young Darren decided to make this decision and with 31, He is still in the army. This allowed him to achieve financial stability, rise in rank and travel around the world. Thanks to the investments he made with the money he earned, will be able to retire early at age 38 and not work anymore.

As he told CNBC Make Itits investments total more than US$500,000a figure that is expected to increase to US$1,000,000 in the next five years“The pay structure in the military allows me to save aggressively because a lot of the income I receive in the form of allowances is not subject to taxes,” he explained.

A key movement that allowed him save a lot of money, was moving to Italy product of his work in the Air Force, since the low cost of living helped him already your partner keep the budget under control“The cost of living in Italy is quite affordable compared to most of the United States,” he explained.

Today the American citizen lives in Italy Photo:Andrea Ferro / CNBC Share

How much do you earn as a member of the military in the United States?

Thedieck has received different salaries Throughout his military career, thanks to his promotion, was able to stabilize his life and plan to retire earlyBetween his base salary and his allowances, he earned US$9,134 in March, which is equivalent to an annual income of approximately US$110,000.

However, the The key was not to stick with itsince no matter how much he could save his salary, earned a degree in personal finance. Thanks to this, he was able to learn to manage your money and diversify it into different investments.