A new era of commercial exploration of the Moon is about to beginand one of the most exciting missions is about to take A permanently dark lunar crater In search of ice.

A new lunar economy

The mission IM-2, of the Tejana company intuitive machines, plans its launch in a Spacex Falcon 9 rocket from Cabo Cañaveral, Florida, in the US, on Wednesday, February 26. The landing module, nicknamed Athena and the approximate size of a car, is partly financed by NASA, in an attempt by the US space agency to create a new lunar economy that can support the next human missions planned to the Moon.

“NASA and space industry are creating a new business: carry science and useful loads to the surface of the moon“says Laura Forczyk, founder of the astalytical space consultant, based in Georgia.” And these crew missions are preparing us to send humans. “

IM-2 is funded by a NASA program called Commercial Lunar Payload Servicesor CLPS, which began in 2018 under the first Trump administration. The objective was to give money to private companies to build landing modules to travel to the Moon, carrying NASA instruments and other equipment to the lunar surface, before the planned return of humans this decade in the Artemis program. Up to 2,600 million dollars have been allocated until 2028, and intuitive machines has received 47 million for this mission.

Until now, the Clps program has obtained unequal results. His first mission, the Peregrine landing module, built by the Astrobotic company, based in Pennsylvania, suffered a fuel leak and abandoned its landing attempt in January 2024. The next mission of the CLPS had the first landing module of landing module Intuitive Machines, the IM-1, which landed sideways. “We were able to recover some data, but we do not want to end up on this mission,” says Trent Martin, senior vice president of space systems of intuitive machines.

IM-2 will join another CLPS mission on the moon that has already been launched, the Blue Ghost landing module of Firefly of Texas, which plans to try a moon landing in early March. Blue Ghost is aim The Moon, a region of possible greater scientific interest.

Permanent shadow

Scientists believe there could be ice caught in lunar poles, especially in permanent shadow or PSR regions. It’s about craters close to the poles that, due to the inclination of the moon towards the sun, never receive sunlight inside. Temperatures on the surface of the moon can fluctuate between -150 and 120 degrees Celsius (-250 and 250 degrees Fahrenheit) after spending the night by day in the course of one day moon (which has approximately the same duration as one month in the earth). However, in PSR temperatures never exceed -170 degrees Celsius.

“Ice is a key volatile that interests us,” says Adam Schlesinger, director of the Clps project at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Texas. “Ice could be used to generate propellant on the surface”, which could be used to launch back from the lunar surface to the earth, or perhaps even one day to venture to other worlds, such as Mars.