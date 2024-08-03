Russian opposition leader Ilya Yashin He was sentenced in 2022 to eight and a half years in prison for questioning on his YouTube channel that the massacre of Bucha was a setup by Ukrainian forces, the official version of the Russian state. He was released last Thursday as part of the prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia. This is his statement before a court on July 18, regarding his conditions of confinement in a punishment cell:

Distinguished Court:

Like any political prisoner, I regularly end up in a punishment cell. This is a widespread form of psychological pressure on prisoners who, even behind bars, do not give up their ideas and convictions. The dirty cells and indeed this form of torture become a way of taking revenge for their dissent.

It is true that a person is capable of getting used to anything. I spent weeks in a punishment cell and little by little I got used to it. But I tell you honestly, when you enter a punishment cell for the first time, the impression you get is depressing. It is as if you entered a time machine that takes you back to the year 1937.

What is a punishment cell? It is a cement sack measuring two by three metres. It has a small window through which the sun’s rays can barely penetrate, as it is blocked by two rows of bars and a layer of barbed wire. In one corner there is a toilet, in the other a sink from which cold, rusty water comes out. Because of the rottenness of the pipes, the place is stenched day and night.

At five in the morning, you have to adjust your bunk to the wall, and prisoners are forbidden to lie down on it for the rest of the day. You can only sit on a tiny bench or walk back and forth in the narrow cell without stopping: two steps here and two steps there. So you have no choice but to feel physically uncomfortable.

You are given no books or papers for more than an hour and a half, and during the rest of the time you are forbidden to read or write. You are not allowed to do anything but stare at the wall. So you have no choice but to go mad with boredom.

You are given a meal that is a real test for the stomach. Thick paste, macaroni swimming in grease or dirty potatoes with uncleaned fish. This is the typical ration in a punishment cell. And unlike the other prisoners, you are not allowed to eat anything else. Vegetables, apples, even a candy for tea – everything is forbidden. You have no choice but to starve.

In April, the heating is turned off, but the thick concrete walls are still frozen solid and the cell is bitterly cold for a long time. But in the punishment cell, you are not allowed to wear even the jacket that is given to you along with your prison uniform. So you have no choice but to freeze to death.

Your cellmates are regiments of mosquitoes and other winged insects that devour the prisoners during the night. As do the rats, which literally emerge from the holes behind the toilet bowl in search of food.

Before I arrived in the colony, I had read about all of this, I would say in books. Similar conditions were created for the “enemies of the people” in Stalin’s camps. Anti-fascists were treated in the Gestapo cellars in a similar way. And this practice has been preserved in 21st century Russia as well. Behind the facade of the capital’s boutiques and elegant restaurants, we still have the same cement cells, the ignominy and human dignity crushed by the boots of the jailers.

The reason for my stay in the punishment cell is not a secret. The administration also makes no secret of the reason for which I am being repressed on the orders of high-ranking officials in the Kremlin offices. In this way, the authorities hope to break my will and force me to remain silent. But what was the formal reason for creating such harsh living conditions?

You have before you, dear court, three reports for which I have been kept locked up in the punishment cell for almost a month and a half. These are “terrible” crimes that they say I have committed. I have taken off my jacket when sitting down at the dinner table; I have gotten up from my bunk five minutes late; I have changed my shirt after a shower at an hour not provided for by the regulations…

It is difficult to explain to a person on liberty, from outside the “zone”, what is criminal about the acts mentioned and why a prisoner should be punished for them, and in such a rigorous manner. But the rules established in penitentiary institutions give their authorities de facto unlimited scope for their arbitrary acts. For an unbuttoned button, for a crumpled pillow, they can punish you with 15 days in a punishment cell. Although, to be honest, for anything.

But do you know what is truly astonishing? Even with such an irrefutable legal instrument, the colony administration has still not been able to act in accordance with the law, and the reports concerning me are grossly falsified. This is confirmed by the fact that the video recordings requested by the court, taken from official channels that had apparently recorded my crimes, have been deleted. The administration’s lamentable stammering that the institution’s internal regulations require its recordings to be deleted after one month does not stand up to criticism. According to law, a prisoner has three months to appeal against any report issued against him.

So it is clear that the evidence for which I was accused should have been kept for three months as well. And the fact that the administration hastily deleted all the videos is clear evidence of its intention to erase the traces of its own crime. At the trial, the officials were offered that their oral statements would be accepted without any material verification. A very comfortable position, which allows any arbitrary action to be legalised.

It is clear that the real organizers of this arbitrariness remain in the shadows. As I have already said, these people occupy offices in the Kremlin and do nothing but issue orders that make use of their “right to telephone.”

But the voices of the perpetrators have been recorded: under each report there is a signature of the penal colony official, on whose orders I was repeatedly locked up in a punishment cell. These are their surnames: Colonel Rostovtsev, Senior Captain Ivanov, Senior Sergeant Rizanov. And you know, none of them is a bad person, and none of them could be called a scoundrel. In person they are even likeable, and I don’t wish them any harm. But the fact is that only in the movies do the most evildoers carry out their evil deeds. In real life, evil is most often born out of cowardice, laziness, eyes that don’t look, or the inability to say “no” to a boss in response to an unjust order. Great evil is born out of just four words: “I was just following orders.”

At the beginning of this judicial investigation, I had no intention of complaining or begging for mercy from the powerful. After all, I have launched a conscious and clear challenge to this power, and I am ready to accept the consequences. I was ready from the first day of my arrest, and thanks to the experience of other political prisoners, I knew that I would not be able to avoid either the punishment cells or psychological pressure. However, with the help of this court, I hope to draw society’s attention to what is happening behind these high walls topped with barbed wire.

Because it is not normal to torture normal people with stinking cells. It is not normal to torture prisoners with hunger and cold, to humiliate their human dignity, to deprive them of books and to forbid them from seeing their families. Practices like those of the sadists of the NKVD cannot exist in our country. [la policía política de Stalin] or the Gestapo. It is necessary to eradicate this abomination, even if the current president considers it an effective instrument of political management.

It is important to remember that if arbitrariness reigns in the country, it can affect anyone. Both political prisoners and those who consider themselves outside politics and even those who are attacked by this arbitrariness, believing themselves immune to it. We must finally break this vicious circle. Why not start today by acknowledging my punishment of confinement in the punishment cells? Do it, Your Excellency. Believe me, society will applaud you.