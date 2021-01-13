Blogger Ilya Varlamov and publisher of Mediazona Pyotr Verzilov were arrested in South Sudan. Together with them, the local military detained several more people, according to the website Varlamov.ru.

According to Varlamov, his wife Lyubov and two of their companions from Russia were also detained. According to the publication “Climb”, among the detainees – the director of the European gymnasium Ivan Bogantsev.

A group of travelers were at the airport of Kapoeta to fly from there to Juba, the capital of South Sudan. “Some local military or security officers arrived and began to search our luggage. And they saw the remote control of the drone, and the drone was taken from me at the airport in the city of Entebbe in Uganda, ”Varlamov said.

He explained that the soldiers thought the Russians were launching a drone, which is why they were taken off the flight and detained. Varlamov assured that he did not have a drone and that the shooting was not carried out, since the gadget remained with the security forces in Uganda, a neighboring African country. The head of Yandex.Lavka, former publisher and journalist Ilya Krasilshchik wrote in Facebookthat Varlamov’s drone was confiscated by Ugandan customs, and on January 11 he picked it up at the airport.

The blogger later added that all the travelers were told that they were arrested. “We are now in some obscure department. They tried to take the phones, but we are not giving them the phones, ”Varlamov specified. According to him, the military also tried to take away money and equipment “before the proceedings.”

While Varlamov continues make publications in social networks, including photos from the place where they are being held by the South Sudanese security forces. In his opinion, the arrest was the result of the military’s resentment that his drone was confiscated by their Ugandan colleagues. “When they saw the remote control, their eyes lit up. And then it turned out that there was no drone, ”the blogger explained.

Later Verzilov published a video in which he said that they were transferred to a separate cell, where there are chairs, a rusty bed and a TV. He specified that they were in South Sudan as tourists. According to Verzilov, the people who detained them continue to threaten that they will take away their phones.

Varlamov also reportedthat, according to security officials, that the Russians did not have permission to film from the local wildlife ministry. According to the blogger, their personal belongings were taken away and promised to soon conduct a “full search” of each of the detainees. Varlamov said that they have already called the Russian embassy.