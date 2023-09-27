Ex Ilva, 5 billion are needed and time is up. The state intervenes again and puts in the money

There is no peace for the former Ilva of Taranto which has been in the hands of the French-Indian company since 2017 Arcelor Mittal, yet another turning point arrives but this time too it is not very conclusive. The government – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – would in fact reached an agreement with Mittal, materialized in an agreement signed a couple of weeks ago. The news could be communicated to labor unionssummoned to the Palace today Chigi. Which perhaps explains the strangeness of having had the invitation delivered to CGIL, CISL and UIL by the staff of the undersecretary of the Presidency, Alfredo Mantuainstead of holding the meeting at Ministry of Enterprise, as has always happened. Technically it is a Memorandum signed on behalf of the government by Minister Raffaele Thickby the CEO of Acciaierie Lucia Morselli and by the French-Indian giant.

THE contents are confidentialbut from what filters – continues Il Fatto – it would come the strategy disavowed carried out over the last year by the Minister of Enterprise Adolfo Ursuswho attempted to convince Palazzo Chigi to bring it State in the majorityreplacing Morselli, to avoid the collapse of Europe’s largest steelworks. In fact, Meloni decided some time ago to entrust the dossier to Thick, against nationalization. The problem is that the steel industry is in a dramatic situation.

In the last two years the state spent 1 billion to keep it standing, but Mittal and the manager who three years ago called to wage war on the Italian government are in charge. However, the new agreement, which will be translated into a contract, does not appear to be conclusive. The financial commitment true if he has to shoulder it State. Assuming it manages to pass state aid screening, it is not clear what financial commitment it will have to shoulder. Mittal in addition to that of reverse the negative cycle in operational management. We need 5 billion in investments and time is up. Unions in revolt.

