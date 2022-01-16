With the premiere of the second season of Kobayashi-san chi no Maid Dragon some new characters came to the series. Among them is Ilulu, a dragon who at the beginning of this new wave of episodes had a lawsuit against Tohru.

All because of his relationship with Kobayashi. For Ilulu it is incomprehensible that a dragon can bond with a human. That’s why at first he had the role of antagonist, but that changed over time.

Especially since he realized how sincere was the relationship between Tohru Y Kobayashi. The latter was the one who opened her heart to him and that is how he ended up sharing his home next to the two of them with kanna.

Since then he became a regular character in history, although he had to adapt to the way of life of humans. One of the first things he had to master was changing his appearance to appear normal.

The process was not easy at all. Kobayashi-san chi no Maid Dragon. In fact, he had a hard time recreating the shape of human hands and in one episode he ended up with a mass of them, tiny in size, on his extremities.

But it didn’t take long for him to find the trick. Despite that and from time to time, by being relaxed, she shows a bit of her true dragon nature. This is when its horns and its tail appear, which has a great length.

This Ilulu cosplay is quite faithful to this character

For it was precisely on this appearance that the cosplayer _Captain_Panda_ to recreate Ilulu. In the case of this cosplay the outfit is very simple, as this dragon usually wears a black blouse, skirt and stockings.

That makes her red hair stand out more, as well as her tail of the same color. The care in the latter stands out a lot. Is cosplayer He decided to recreate this part of his anatomy in the best possible way and it fit him very well.

They could not miss the horns of Ilulu nor his eyes with red pupils, which were achieved thanks to the use of pupils. Some point out that perhaps the pair of claws that this dragon has in her body was missing. Kobayashi-san chi no Maid Dragon.

But that’s only on some occasions. So in no way does it affect the work done by _Captain_Panda_. Is a cosplay that takes into account all the details and sticks well to them.

