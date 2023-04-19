The rules for the use of ‘steel slag’, a commonly used by-product of the Tata Steel steel plant, fall short. The material is easy to use in road construction, for example, but this entails major risks for people and the environment. This is the conclusion of the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) in a report released Wednesday afternoon. The report is based on recent RIVM research.

Steel slag – which looks like a kind of gray stone – is widely used in the construction of infrastructure, for example as a foundation for roads or noise barriers. They also find their way to landfills to fill or raise soil. The material is released during the production of steel and is regarded as ‘ordinary’ building material, which means that few requirements are set and there is no supervision.

In 2021, unrest arose about steel slag, when it turned out that there was soil pollution in several places where these had been applied. The best-known example was the Betuwe golf course The Dutch, where the municipality of West-Betuwe has been working on soil remediation for years now.

If the steel slag comes into contact with rainwater or groundwater, this can lead to fish mortality and the death of aquatic and benthic life

The ILT now concludes that the rules for the use of steel slag are seriously inadequate. Out research by the RIVM commissioned by the Inspectorate, it appears that the risks involved in the large-scale use of the material are greater than was thought when the current rules were drawn up. If the steel slag comes into contact with rainwater or groundwater, “almost all conceivable heavy metals” can leak out, according to the RIVM. This can lead to, among other things, fish mortality and the death of aquatic and benthic life.

The leakage of these substances can continue for decades, according to the RIVM. The research institute also indicates that the laboratory tests on the basis of which steel slags were previously permitted were based on thinner layers of steel slag than is often the case in practice.

Steel slag is popular with contractors because they have few rules to comply with. It is also striking that, according to the ILT, builders sometimes receive money for the material: steel companies are usually very keen to get rid of it. The Inspectorate concludes that this creates an incentive ‘to use more steel slag at a location than is necessary or to use steel slag when this is not necessary’.

In addition to the Betuwe golf course, there was a lot of fuss about the use of slag at a business park on Goeree-Overflakkee and at a landfill in Eerbeek in Gelderland.

The ILT’s report appears a week after the Dutch Safety Board concluded that the current rules for industrial emissions do not necessarily properly protect citizens against health damage. This happened after investigating the situation at Tata Steel and an asphalt factory in Nijmegen, among others.