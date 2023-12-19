Sestri Levante – “Mr. Mayor, think again”. The Anpi makes a heartfelt appeal – and very measured in tone – to Francesco Solinas. And he invites him to retrace his steps, renewing joining the Ligurian Institute for the history of the Resistance and the contemporary age. He does so with an open letter which is the result of a participatory meeting of the “Zelasco Brigade” section which took place on Sunday. “We address you and your council with deep concern and disappointment – we read in the open letter – in this regard to the decision to revoke the membership of our Municipality to the Historical Institute of the Ligurian Resistance. We feel the duty to express our dissent and that of the community we represent with respect to this choice.”

The Anpi recalls that Sestri Levante “has a rich and profound history, whose roots go deep in the resistance struggle and anti-fascism. Our city and our territory have been the scene of courageous deeds and sacrifices that have contributed to shaping the social and cultural fabric that we love and defend today.”

For this reason, revoke membership of Ilsrec “It is a direct affront to the memory of those who fought for freedom and democracy during the dark period of the Second World War.”

The ANPI then draws the mayor's attention to some legendary figures of the partisan struggle in Sestri Levante and beyond. Among these, Eraldo Fico “Virgola”, commander of the Coduri division, awarded the “Bronze Star” by the United States for his acts of heroism in the combat zone. “This decoration is not only a personal recognition, but symbolizes the heroism of all those who fought for freedom during the Resistance.”

Two other figures are then remembered: Aldo Vallerio “Riccio”, commander of the Zelasco Brigade, decorated with the silver medal for military valour, and the parish priest of Valletti and chaplain of the Garibaldi division Coduri, Don Giovanni Battista Bobbio, awarded the gold medal of the Resistance. “His courageous response to the Nazi-fascists, when they asked him to pray before being shot (“My conscience is clear, but I will pray for you”, he said, blessing the firing squad) testifies to his serene Christian and partisan firmness and the value of an agreement to save the homeland and humanity”.

Anpi then underlines how Ilsrec plays “a fundamental role in preserving and spreading the historical truth regarding the liberation struggle, ensuring that new generations can – through knowledge – learn and perpetuate the values ​​of justice, freedom and solidarity from which our Constitution arose”. For this reason, the revocation of membership represents “a dangerous step backwards” and risks “undermining the efforts made to date to preserve that precious memory”. The appeal ends with an invitation to the mayor to an afterthought. “We are confident that, out of respect for the history and values ​​that unite us as a community, your administration will consider this appeal and act accordingly.”