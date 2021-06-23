Ilse DeLange will take place in the jury of next season Deutschland Sucht Den Superstar , the German version of Idols. This was announced by the German channel RTL today.











Ilse has been cautiously making a name for itself in Germany for several years now. In 2020 she participated in Sing Mein Song, the German version of Dear Singers, and earlier this year she showcased her ballroom dancing skills as a candidate in Let’s Dance. The singer had to give up due to an injury.

As a coach of The Voice of Holland, The Voice Kids and The Voice Senior Ilse has already built up some experience in looking for new talents.

Deutschland Sucht Den Superstar is already in its nineteenth season and will be broadcast in 2022. In addition to Ilse, Toby Gad and Florian Silbereisen, known for the schlager trio Klubbb3 with Jan Smit, are also on the jury. Between 2005 and 2007, the program also had a Dutch twist. Then Tooske Ragas presented the show together with her German colleague Marco Schreyl.

