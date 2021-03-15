The Ilsa consortium, made up of Air Nostrum and Trenitalia, which will compete with Renfe with its high-speed train, is going to request the Administration to implement a system of rail charges valid for four to five years, following the model that regulates rates through the Airport Regulation Document (DORA), which sets the limits that airlines must pay to Aena for the different airport services during a five-year period, sources from the consortium informed EL PAÍS.

The proposal is that, as is the case in other countries where passenger rail transport has already been liberalized, such as Italy, the Adif sets a stable rate framework with strong discounts that, in this first period of competition in Spain, would cover between 2021-2024 or 2025, instead of the annual review of rail fees that is carried out now.

This structural measure would be accompanied by another circumstantial measure so that the incentives and discounts on the fees that Adif has applied since the start of the coronavirus pandemic extend beyond 2021 and for a minimum space of, at least until the beginning of 2024 depending on its evolution, the lengthening or not of this period.

Ilsa’s top executives will hold various meetings with officials from the Ministry of Transport and the Adif in the coming weeks to present their proposal for Dora Railroad, with which they intend to find a more predictable rate model that allows investment and encourages companies to compete with Renfe, the same sources reported.

Ilsa is, together with the French company SNCF, one of the operators that will compete with Renfe on Spanish high-speed lines. The consortium plans to operate from the second half of 2022 with 32 daily routes between Madrid and Barcelona (16 in each direction) with a fleet of state-of-the-art trains.

The first step to provide Adif with greater independence and flexibility is through the amendment of the Railway Sector Law of 2015, the preliminary draft of which has already been the subject of public consultation and is pending processing. For Ilsa, it is essential to speed up the processing of the preliminary draft because the current legal framework goes against several European provisions, which require, for example, the independence of management in terms of fees from the infrastructure administrator and the guarantee of free competition in a transparent way and non-discriminatory between operators.

Once the New Law of the Railway Sector is approved, the fees will go from their current legal nature of tribute and from being approved via the General State Budgets to becoming a rate with which Adif can optimize the use of the infrastructure in the post-pandemic context. And that will be the opportunity for Adif and the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) to work on a structural reform of the royalty system.

Currently, there are two types of fees: those aimed at Adif recovering direct costs, those directly attributable to the operation of the railway service; and the so-called additions, which cover fixed and financial costs and which can only be imposed if the market can accept it. In line with what is indicated by the CNMC, Ilsa believes that direct fees must be lowered because they are higher than those of other neighboring countries (Italy, France or Germany) and review them to ensure that they only include the costs required by the European regulation and those corresponding exclusively to the operation of the railway service. It also requires that a new methodology be established for calculating variable costs. The role model would be the Italian. There, the regulator took advantage of the liberalization and cut rail fees in half between 2015 and 2016, and since then traffic has doubled.

Start of tests

Apart from regulatory matters, the company chaired by Carlos Bartomeu and directed by Fabrizio Favara and Víctor Bañares plans to bring its first Frecciarosa 1000 to Spain to carry out technical tests and obtain its approval next August. This first test will be followed by a second one in September, although we will have to wait until December to see the complete train, including the interior design, the sources reported.

The consortium has chosen the ETR1000 train model, known as Frecciarossa 1000, designed and built by Hitachi and Bombardier in Italy. Each of the 23 trains that will run on the Spanish tracks is 200 meters long, will have capacity for some 460 passengers and will be able to reach commercial speeds of up to 360 kilometers per hour.

Ilsa trains will have to compete with the SNCF Ouigo, which will start its commercial services on May 10 between Madrid and Barcelona with stops in Zaragoza and Tarragona; and with the Avlo de Renfe, whose activity will start on June 23. The prices in both cases start from the basic rate of 9 euros, to which all the extras would have to be added, from the choice of seat, luggage or entertainment offer.