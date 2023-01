Guasave, Sinaloa.- Ilsa Zulema Angulo Pérez is counting the days, since she will soon have her son in her arms, whom she will call Hernán, in honor of her husband. The most tender wait for her was celebrated with a layette party in the restaurant of a well-known hotel, where she was accompanied by those closest to her, who, like her, await the handsome gentleman with so much love.