The second half of 2021 offered a great opportunity for the 23-year-old Brit Callum Ilott, passed from the reality of European competitions to that of the United States of IndyCar. Selected as a new member of the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2017, Ilott became vice-champion of Formula 2 in 2020, a season in which he concretized his approach to the top flight by signing for Haas in the role of test driver. After passing to Ferrari and Alfa Romeo, always with the same duties, the young talent from Cambridge finally had the opportunity to compete in the last three tests of the 2021 IndyCar championship with the team Juncos, the same one with which he will take part in the entire 2022 season.

Determined to want to remain firmly in the top American competition dedicated to single-seaters, the Englishman thus commented on the imminent commitment in the category, noting all the sensations and emotions experienced: “It’s a great opportunity, number one for me – said in an interview reported by racefans.net – as a team, I think we have made several efforts over the winter to try to achieve as much as possible in this 2022. Compared to the three races played last year there have been many changes: the staff is almost completely new, in addition to the fact that significant investments have been made. We can do a great job, but first it is necessary to prepare carefully. I myself am training on the simulator from home, simply with iRacing, with the hope of using a real one during the season ”.

Speaking of the championship – which will start on February 27 in S. Petersburg, Florida – Ilott pointed out the main differences between F1 and IndyCar, both from a technical and physical point of view: “The main problem in F1 was related only to the neck – he added – while here the arms and shoulders are more stressed. The races, moreover, are long, so it’s not easy. Furthermore, almost anyone can win a race, and it’s important from a show standpoint. When you start adding downforce and making these cars as fast as possible, you can screw it up, risking a one-sided result. Driving an IndyCar offers completely different sensations to European single-seaters, and it almost gives you the feeling of a rally car sliding around corners. In the end – he concluded – I chose to come here because I like and enjoy it, in addition to the fact that I see great growth opportunities in this series. If I really had to fit in, I would like to build a career following the model of Scott Dixon and Will Power, and I really hope I can ”.