This was announced by the former hardcore actress herself who preferred to auction off the house rather than pay off the debts.

Ilona Staller is one of the most loved hard actresses, a true sexy icon in the 80s together with Moana Pozzi. Today, however, due to too many debts she was forced to auction off her apartment on the Cassia in Rome also used as a set to shoot some red light films.

It is a house of 130 square meters in an area with a swimming pool. The foreclosed apartment in the northern area of ​​the capital has a large bathtub in the living room, used precisely to film scenes with a high erotic content.

As told by Ilona al Messenger due to excessive debts, instead of keeping the house and paying taxes, he preferred to auction it. “There are some apartments that, instead of paying taxes, I preferred to get rid of because I had some debts. PFor two years due to the pandemic I have been at a standstill and have not been able to work, otherwise I would have paid off my debt and kept it. But I had too many expenses between the various apartments I owned, so I decided to auction it off” – he said.

The house in question is a true relic of photos of the most famous pornstars like her and Moana Pozzi. For this reason whoever buys it will also take home all these memorabilia.

The auction will start in July and the starting point is fixed at 231 thousand euros. “The incredible thing is that I had already paid part of the debt years ago and instead it appears as if I hadn’t paid, so with the accountant we are trying to resolve and get me removed from what I owe, between the condominium and the Revenue Agency, at least the part which I have already returned” – said the former actress who still lives in an attic in the capital.