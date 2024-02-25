Silvia Toffanin interviews Ilona Staller: the former pornographic actress reveals some intimate details of her private life and her relationship with her son.

Ilona Staller, better known as Cicciolina, is an icon of the 80s, famous for her career in the world of adult entertainment. Her life, full of adventures and scandals, has always attracted the attention of the public who followed with interest both her exploits on the stage and her ups and downs in her private life.

However, behind the glamorous and eccentric facade of this celebrity lies a woman with a heart that beats for the good of her family. Over the years, Ilona has faced many personal challenges, but nothing has shaken the foundation of her like her difficult situation with her son Ludwig.

Ludwig, whose father is the American musician Jeff Koons, was at the center of many tormented events that heavily influenced Ilona's life. During her recent appearance at very trueIlona revealed the reason for two complaints against her son, revealing moving details about his battle with drug. She also revealed that she ended up in hospital several times because of her son. The boy became very aggressive in some situations, especially when his mother denied him the money he continually requested.

My son took his first pills at 13. He entered the drug tunnel. My son has changed completely and that's why I reported him. Drugs change people.

Ilona confessed, visibly moved.

Ilona's tears as she spoke about her son and the difficulties they went through together deeply touched the audience. Currently, the son resides in the United States with his father and is undertaking a rehabilitation process to free himself from drug addiction. It is clear that behind the charm and fame there is a mother who fights with all her strength to save Ludwig, hoping for a better future for both of them.