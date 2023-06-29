According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Ilona Staller allegedly reported his son for threats and extortion. Thirty-year-old Ludwig Koons was allegedly stopped by the police while he was sitting in a bar opposite the apartment building where he lived. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Over the past few hours, Ilona Staller has ended up in the center of the gossip. This time, to make the former hard actress the protagonist of a gossip was a sensational gesture of which she herself became the protagonist towards her son.

In detail, the woman would have exposed a complaint against the 30-year-old Ludwig Koons on charges of threats and extortion. In light of this, the judge of the court of piazzale Clodio would have validated the stopped and established a precautionary measure of absolute prohibition of residence in the capital.

The boy allegedly threatened his mother with one electric gun, commonly called a teaser, to extort money from her. While she was in a bar in front of her house, i carabinieri they stopped the boy and asked him to visit his apartment where they later found the teaser. It goes without saying that Ludwig Koons tried to defend yourself in any way:

It’s false. My mom and I have spats, but I’ve never threatened her with the taser. I swear. It’s something that doesn’t belong to me. The taser found? A friend of mine gave it to me, I didn’t have to hurt anyone. And I didn’t know it was illegal.

After the pandemic, Ilona Staller has amassed a few debts. In light of this its apartment on the Cassia it was seized and put up for auction. It was the person directly concerned with these who spoke on the matter words: