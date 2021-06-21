Long interview with the weekly True from Ilona Staller, in art Cicciolina. Hungarian, very famous adult film actress in the 80s, she managed to run and be elected in 1985 to the Chamber of Deputies with the Radical Party. In that circumstance he obtained 20,000 preferences, coming second in the party only behind Marco Pannella.

A parliamentary experience that then allowed her to perceive the famous annuity. Life annuity that still takes today even if to a much lesser extent than in the past. And in the interview Ilona clearly says what it amounts to today: 800 euros of which a part donated to charity. Figures well below those perceived before.

The actress did not hesitate to move some criticisms to the Foreign Minister and member of the M5S Luigi Di Maio who for years criticized her for her annuity: “Di Maio massacred me to run his own electoral campaign on annuities. As a result, people also started attacking me on social media. We ask Di Maio how much he receives per month? Surely more than 10 thousand euros. I would like to invite him and the other politicians to cut a quarter of their salary “ – he said.

As for his career in the entertainment world, his name has circulated very often in the cast of several reality shows such as the Big Brother Vip, only to stay out at the last moment.

“A year ago, Alfonso Signorini made my name as a competitor to Gf ​​Vip … Then my name disappeared … “ – he confessed.

“Milly Carlucci also wanted me …” – continues, including an edition of the Island of the Famous but abroad. But even in this case nothing to do: “I was about to do the new edition ofIsland of the Famous in another country, but that too failed … “.

According to Staller, there is someone rowing at him not wanting him to work: “There is someone who doesn’t want me to work … I don’t think it’s related to adult films I’ve done in the past, there are other problems …” – He says.