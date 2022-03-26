Ilona Staller tells the story of the “kidnapping” of her son. The emotion of Ilaria Blasi

This new edition of L’Isola dei Famosi conducted by Ilary Blasi is already giving extremely exciting moments. The second episode of the reality show saw the protagonist Ilona Stallerwith a story which made copious gush tears.

The star of the hard world has told the dramatic storyto del son Ludwiglived when he was only a few months old.

“It was something that marked our life, when Ludwig finally returned to Rome I had lost a lot of weight, I had to go to a doctor because I was not well” Ilona revealed.

The former porn star was forced to “kidnap” his son, taken away from him by what was then her husband. The woman left for America with one goal: to kidnap her baby.

A I remember that has marked forever the life of Ilona Staller: “When I traveled to pick him up, on the plane I looked out the porthole and told myself that if I fell into the sea I wouldn’t even feel pain”revealed speaking with presenter Ilary Blasi.

But it doesn’t end there: “When your child comes out of the belly, that invisible umbilical cord remains, Ludwig suffered like me”. In tears he adds: “Whenever I think about that period, I think about the most difficult period of my life. I was interested in taking it back, because I felt I was losing it. I brought him back with me because he is my son, I live for him “.

The star’s son is now 29 years old. Ludwig also participates in the ‘Island of the Famous’ program through a video message, to send a wish to his special mother: “You are a unique and special mother, you are a sister. I miss you and you are the only woman in my life, show everyone who you are “.