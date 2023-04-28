Ilona Staller is going through a strong economic crisis, to the point of not being able to repay her debts. “For two years due to the pandemic I was stopped and I was unable to work,” the 72-year-old ex-porn star known to most by the nickname of “Cicciolina” told Il Messaggero.

“Otherwise – we read – I would have paid off my debt and kept it. But I had too many expenses between the various apartments I owned, so I decided to auction it off”. The reference is to his historic apartment on the Cassia, also used in the past as a set for some red light films. It’s been foreclosed, and it’s going to the highest bidder. The auction is set for July, the base price is 231 thousand euros for 130 square meters on the ground floor of an area with a swimming pool.

“The incredible thing – said the former porn star – is that I had already paid part of the debt years ago and instead it appears as if I hadn’t paid, so we are trying to resolve it with the accountant and get me removed from what I owe, between condominium and Revenue Agency, at least the part that I have already returned. But don’t worry, I don’t live on the street, now I live in an attic”.

In 2019 he spoke of some economic problems in an interview with Vanity Fair, mentioning the attachment of the annuity as a parliamentarian and the legal costs for the legal battle born within the separation from Jeff Koons. In 2016 she suffered a millionaire theft in her home in Rome: a gang of her stole jewels, artistic memorabilia and valuables.