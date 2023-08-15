Illy changes everything, reorganizes the shares of the group members: an operation worth almost 170 million

Deep reorganization of the Illy group, leader of the café, which splits into three with a maneuver worth almost 170 million euros. In fact, the project for the non-proportional asymmetric demerger of the Illy Spa Group in favor of three newly established companies called finilly, Sunshine And Exgi. The shareholders of the demerged company will participate in the capital of the beneficiaries in a non-proportional and asymmetrical manner with respect to their original shareholding in the capital of the Illy Group.

Thus the capital of Finilly will be 50.78% of Andrew Illy which will have the remaining 49.22% in bare ownership and in usufruct to the mother Anna Rossi Illy (the progenitor); the capital of Sunshine will see 50.78% of Anna Illy (sister of Andrea and Riccardo) who will have 49.22% in bare ownership and in usufruct to Anna Rossi while the majority of the Exgi capital (50.06%) is in the hands of the family safe Raa (the box created last year to liquidate Francesco Illy and controlled with equal shares by the three brothers Riccardo, Anna and Andrea) and the rest of the shares in the hands of Daria Illy (31.3%, with usufruct to his father Riccardo) ea Richard (18.64%, with usufruct to Anna Rossi). Post demerger the capital of the Illy Group will see the Raa hold 93.7% with Anna and Andrea each holding 3.15%.

Which assets are transferred to the 3 newco and with what values? TO finilly 5.5% of the operational will go illycaffè for a book value of 37.5 million euros; to Sunshine a similar share of equal value will be transferred while a Exgi 95% of Polo del Gusto will end up (2.5% will remain in the Illy Group) for a value of 93.4 million, the company that controls the brands sleep, Dammann Freres, Agrimontana, lender, Pintaudi And Yarrow. Eventually Gruppo Illy will drop from 80% to 70% in Illycaffè with the entry of the two new shareholders (Finilly and Sunshine) while 20% remains in the hands of the fund Rhone Capital.

