Illy, the maxi project not linked to coffee: Invitalia, the first store in Trieste

The Taste Centre has become reality, the first branded store has been inaugurated Illy dedicated to all brands extra coffee. The business parallel to the historical one of the group takes shape and the first center could only be in the mother city, Trieste. In the family stronghold – we read in Il Sole 24 Ore – the first of ten stores with the name Enchant itopenings will then follow abroad. The company has set itself the goal of reaching its first objective in Italy five years. Next we will move on to France, Great Britain and Switzerland. “Taste hub – reveal Riccardo Illy – it wasn’t good as a name, because it brings to mind something technological and industrial. So we thought of the name Incantalia”.

In the store of Trieste and in all those that follow – continues Il Sole – all the Polo del Gusto brand products will be on display: DomoriDamman tea Freresjams AgrimontanaPintaudi biscuits but also champagne Baron De Rothschild, with which Polo del Gusto has a distribution agreement, plus a whole series of small high-end brands that will gradually share the philosophy of the project. “We already have agreements with pasta Left-handedrice Watercolourextra virgin olive oil I&P – concludes Riccardo Illy – even if we will have relationships with none of these participation“.

