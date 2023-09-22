In the previous two weeks we have made a list of very interesting issues (it is not a majestic plural: several readers have actively participated in its preparation), which, from smallest to largest, are the following:

0, 1, i, √2, Φ, 2, e, π, 5, 8, 9, 10, 113, 6174

(The location of i in the list is arbitrary, since it is an imaginary number.)

Note that all the digits are there except 3, 4 and 6, so it would be a comparative offense not to include them:

3

He is the first odd cousin and the first Fermat cousin, and is also the first Mersenne cousin; It is a Lucas and Fibonacci number… Can you think of other characteristics of the number 3?

4

It is the first composite number and the square of the first prime number. It is a defective and sublime number, as well as a pastel and Padovan number.

6

It is the first perfect number (because it is equal to the sum of its divisors: 6 = 1 + 2 + 3), and it is the product of the first two prime numbers. It is a practical, oblong number…

Our regular commentators Bretos Bursó and Salva Fuster rightly consider that the demonstration of the irrationality of the square root of 2 (of which last week we saw the most common version) can be expressed more briefly, as long as we take it for granted. that every number is factorized as a product of primes in a unique way: it cannot be a2 = 2 b2, because 2 appears an even number of times in the factorization of a2 (twice as many times as it appears in that of a) and a odd number of times in 2 b2 (twice as many times as it appears in b, plus 1). In general, for the same reason it turns out that the square root of any prime number is irrational. Furthermore, the square root of a natural number is only rational if it is a perfect square.

And in addition, Bursó and Fuster propose other interesting numbers: 0.5 = 1/2, since surely the concept of half was the starting point of rational numbers; the cube root of 2 (1.2599…), due to its importance in the development of algebra; and the Euler (or Euler-Mascheroni) constant, which is represented by the Greek letter gamma and whose value is 0.5772…

More information

Gamma, omega, alef…

Euler’s constant is the limit of 1 + 1/2 + 1/3… + 1/n – log n as n approaches infinity. It is a much less famous number than π, but even more mysterious: just as we know millions of decimal places for π, only a few thousand have been able to be calculated for Euler’s constant, and it is not even known whether it is rational or irrational.

And when talking about gamma, Euler’s constant, it is inevitable to think about other very important numbers but very little known to the general public, and even difficult to understand for non-specialists. Let’s see, for now, a couple that appear on the favorite lists of most mathematicians:

Chaitin constant

It is represented by the Greek letter omega, and is an irrational number that represents the probability that a set of instructions will stop a universal Turing machine. It is named in honor of the American mathematician who became Argentine citizen Gregory J. Chaitin, who formulated it in the sixties of the last century.

Álef 0

The first of Cantor’s transfinite numbers, which corresponds to the infinity of the natural numbers, which is an infinity of lower order than the irrational numbers, which are not countable (that is, they cannot be put into one-to-one correspondence with the natural numbers) , as Georg Cantor demonstrated in 1873. But that is another article.

