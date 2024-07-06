He lived here for ten years, Herwartstrasse 10, Berlin-Lichterfelde. Then he and his family had to flee from the Nazis and never returned. When Walter Trier moved into his first house with his wife and daughter, toy collection and drawing materials in 1925, he had become a star in Berlin’s huge media landscape. His illustrations could be seen at every kiosk at the time. There was also one of his beloved house on the cover of the Ullstein magazine “Die Dame”, June 1928: a happy family, children playing, a garden, a dog.